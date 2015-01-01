Abstract

This case study was conducted to assess muscle pattern, as measured by surface electromyography (sEMG), and its changes during a controlled superbike closed-road track training session. The sEMG signals were recorded unilaterally from biceps brachii (BB), triceps brachii (TB), anterior and posterior part of the deltoid (DA and DP respectively), flexor digitorum superficialis (FS), extensor carpi radialis (CR), extensor digitorum communis (ED) and pectoralis major (PM) during three rounds of 30 min. sEMG signals selected for analysis came from the beginning of the braking action to the way-out of the curves of interest. Considering the laps and rounds as a whole and focusing on the forearm muscles, ED was more systematically (84%) assigned to a state of fatigue than FS (44%) and CR (39%). On the opposite, the TB and DP muscles showed a predominant state of force increase (72%). Whereas the BB showed alternatively a state of fatigue or force increase depending on the side of the curve, when taking into account only the sharpest curves, it showed a predominant state of force increase. In conclusion, the fact that forearm muscles must endure a long-lasting maintenance of considerable activity levels explains why they easily got into a state of fatigue. Moreover, TB and DA are particularly relevant when cornering.

