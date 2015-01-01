SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shimamoto H, Suwa M, Mizuno K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(15): e8036.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18158036

In Japan and other developed countries, the lifestyles of many-particularly the younger generation-have been disrupted in recent years. This disruption may manifest as a decrease in physical activity and deterioration in the quality and quantity of sleep. Depressive tendencies are also increasing among university students. This study examined the relationship between mental health, physical activity, physical fitness, and daytime sleepiness. Eighty-five undergraduate students participated in this study (52 men and 33 women, aged 18.9 (±1.4) years). Physical activity levels were measured using an accelerometer (Lifecorder, Kenz, Nagoya, Japan) for two weeks. To evaluate their level of physical fitness, maximal oxygen uptake (V˙O(2)max) was calculated by an indirect method using a cycle ergometer. Depressive tendencies and daytime sleepiness were evaluated using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). The PHQ-9 score was positively correlated with sleepiness (r = 0.35, p = 0.001) and total steps per day (r = 0.39, p < 0.001). Moreover, the PHQ-9 score was positively correlated with V˙O(2)max (r = 0.25, p = 0.019). The PHQ-9 score was higher in students with good exercise habits or part-time jobs. An important finding was the positive correlation between depression and variables related to physical activity levels. These results suggest that vigorous physical activity, such as exercise and part-time jobs, might be positively associated with depressive tendencies among university students.


depression; daily physical activity; daytime sleepiness; Japanese university students; physical fitness

