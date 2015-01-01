Abstract

This study used data from the Military Health System Data Repository to examine the association between mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) and work functioning such as work duty limitations, hospital emergency room visits and inpatient admissions for active-duty service members (ADSMs). Further, this study assessed the role that common symptoms of mTBI play in work functioning. Multivariate results showed that having a mTBI diagnosis is not a major factor that results in being "released with work duty limitations". However, findings from these regression models also showed that the interaction of mTBI with cognitive and linguistic symptoms resulted in odds of 3.63 (CI: 1.40-9.36, p < 0.01) for being "released with work duty limitations" and odds of 4.98 (CI: 1.16-21.39, p < 0.05) for having any emergency department visits compared to those with no diagnosis of mTBI and none of these symptoms. Additionally, the interaction of mTBI with sleep disturbance and chronic pain showed odds of 2.72 (CI: 1.31-5.65, p < 0.01) and odds of 11.56 (CI: 2.65-50.44, p < 0.01) for being "released with work duty limitations" compared to those with no diagnosis of TBI and none of these symptoms, respectively. Further research is needed to investigate the association between mTBI and duration of time off work to provide a comprehensive understanding of the effect of mTBI on work functioning in the Military Health System.

