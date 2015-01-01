Abstract

THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK: The objectives of this study were to analyse the possible influence that some variables such as substance use (alcohol and marijuana) might have on relevant aspects related to violence in adolescent dating (victimization, frequency of violence and acceptance of violence).



METHODS: The sample included 2577 adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18. The instruments used were two questionnaires. The first identified and analysed the types and frequency of violence experienced by the victims, and their acceptance of violence. The second analysed the use of alcohol and marijuana in adolescents.



RESULTS: The results indicate that victims frequently take on the role of polyvictims, suffering aggression in up to more than five different forms at the same time. Furthermore, it was found that this phenomenon is precipitated by substance use, the frequency of abuse and the acceptance of violence in a cycle of mutual interaction.

Language: en