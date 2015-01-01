Abstract

Adolescent suicide is a serious global health concern. Although familial transmission of suicidal behaviors has been identified in previous research, the effects of parental gender remain unknown. This study identified the influence of parental suicidal behaviors on suicide attempts among adolescent girls. We collected data through a cross-sectional, nationwide, population-based survey in South Korea and evaluated data from 890 adolescent girls (aged 12-18 years) who had attempted suicide and their parents. Hierarchical logistic regression was used to analyze the risk factors related to suicide attempts among adolescent girls. The final model indicated that mothers' suicidal plans and attempts (OR = 6.39, OR = 12.38, respectively) were important risk factors for suicide attempts in adolescent girls. Future studies should identify specific methods for effective prevention and treatment through path analysis of the related factors affecting suicidal behavior of adolescents according to their parents' gender.

