Kanekar S, Ettaro R, Hoffman MD, Ombach HJ, Brown J, Lynch C, Sheth CS, Renshaw PF. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2021; 22(15): e8159.
(Copyright © 2021, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)
BACKGROUND: Rates of major depressive disorder (MDD) increase with living at altitude. In our model, rats housed at moderate altitude (in hypobaric hypoxia) exhibit increased depression-like behavior, altered brain serotonin and a lack of antidepressant response to most selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). A forebrain deficit in the bioenergetic marker creatine is noted in people living at altitude or with MDD.
altitude; animal model of depression; brain bioenergetics; dietary creatine; female depression; hypobaric hypoxia; serotonin; sex differences in depression; SSRI efficacy; treatment-resistant depression