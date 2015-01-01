Abstract

Fragility fractures (FFxs), which are a common musculoskeletal injury in older adults, is associated with an increased frequency of falls. Both FFxs and falls may result from drugs, habits, and co-occurring diseases. We aimed to evaluate the effects of various diseases on the risk of FFx. This retrospective study included 1420 individuals aged ≥60 years. We evaluated the history of clinical FFx and diseases using a detailed questionnaire and a health examination. The risk of comorbidities was assessed using the Age-Adjusted Charlson Comorbidity (AAC) Index. We performed binary logistic regression analysis to determine the risk of FFx and falls after adjusting for covariates. In elderly men, the incidence of FFx positively correlated with rheumatoid arthritis and parent's hip fracture. For elderly women, the incidence of FFx positively correlated with rheumatoid arthritis and antihypertensive drugs but was inversely associated with dyslipidemia and antilipidemic drugs. The FFX risk of older adults with an AAC Index ≥6 was higher than those with an AAC Index of 1-3. In addition, the AAC Index and falls were independently and strongly associated with a higher risk of FFx. Taken together, multimorbidity increases the risk of clinical FFx independent of falls in the community-dwelling elderly population.

Language: en