Abstract

The purpose of the study was to describe the nature, magnitude, causes, and economic impact, and also to evaluate risk estimates of agricultural incidents occurring during 2012-2013 in Madhya Pradesh, India. The study was carried out in 360 villages in 9 districts of Madhya Pradesh namely Datia, Shivpuri, Balaghat, Barwani, Indore, Jhabua, Narshigpur, Satna, and Bhopal. A total of 92 793 agricultural workers participated in a survey of agricultural incidents. Of 21 agricultural incidents, 14% were fatal and 86% non-fatal in nature. The agricultural incident rates were 0.23/1000 agricultural worker per year and 0.2/1000 agricultural machines per year. The annual monetary loss due to deaths in agricultural incidents in Madhya Pradesh was estimated to be Rs. 16 935.4 lakhs. The economic loss due to agricultural incidents is more severe that resulted in significant loss to the workers due to absence from work. Hence, it is important to map down the cause and taking preventive measures to reduce the losses.

