Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mean daily temperatures in Canada rose 1.7°C between 1948 and 2016, and the frequency, severity, and duration of extreme heat events has increased. These events can exacerbate underlying health conditions, bringing patients to emergency departments (EDs). This retrospective analysis assessed the impact of temperature and humidex on ED volume and length of stay (LOS).



METHODS: LOS is an indicator of ED overcrowding and system performance. Using daily maximum temperatures and humidex values, this study investigated the impact of mean 3-d temperatures and humidex preceding ED presentation on the median and maximum ED LOS and patient volume in 2 community hospitals in Montreal, Quebec, during the summer months of 2016 to 2018. Data were analyzed with 1-way analysis of variance with post hoc Fisher least significant difference tests and Spearman correlation tests.



RESULTS: The mean maximum temperature and humidex were 26.1°C and 30.4°C, respectively (n=276 d). Mean 3-d temperatures ≥30°C were associated with higher daily ED volumes in both hospitals (138 vs 121, P=0.002 and 132 vs 125, P=0.03) and with increased median LOS at 1 hospital (8.9 vs 7.6 h, P=0.03). Mean 3-d humidex ≥35 was associated with higher daily ED volumes at both hospitals as well (136 vs 123, P=0.01 and 133 vs 125, P=0.009) with an increased median LOS at 1 hospital (8.6 vs 6.9 h, P=0.0001) with humidex values of 25 to 29.9°C.



CONCLUSIONS: Heat events were associated with increased ED presentations and LOS. This study suggests that a warming climate can impede emergency service provision by increasing the demand for and delaying timely care.

Language: en