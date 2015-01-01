Abstract

Rigorous evaluation of implemented safety treatments, especially for innovative treatments and those targeted at rare crash types, is challenging to accomplish with conventional crash-based analyses. This paper aims to address this challenge for treatments at urban signalized intersections by providing a methodology that uses surrogate measures of safety obtained from video analytics to predict changes in crashes. To develop this approach, left turn opposed traffic conflicts based on post-encroachment times, along with corresponding conflicting vehicle speeds, are first measured from video observations at signalized intersections. The conflicts are then classified into three severity levels using a risk score function defined by these measures. Multiple linear regression models are developed to relate left turn opposed crashes at the same intersections in the period 2009-2014 to the correspondingly classified conflicts. The results show strong relationships between the classified conflicts and crashes (adjusted