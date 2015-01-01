Abstract

Many drivers in the United States use alcohol or cannabis, including some who co-use both substances. Using data from a nationally representative survey, self-reported engagement in various risky driving behaviors is examined among drivers who co-use alcohol and cannabis, those who use alcohol but not cannabis, those who use cannabis but not alcohol, and those who use neither.



RESULTS were adjusted for age, gender, education, and race. Co-users, compared with those who use only alcohol, were more likely to engage in nearly all of the risky behaviors measured in the survey, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Compared with those who neither drink nor use cannabis, those who use only cannabis were more likely to drive under the influence of prescription drugs, engage in aggressive driving, and ride with an intoxicated driver.



RESULTS of this and future related research will assist with understanding the differences in driving behavior among users of alcohol, cannabis, or both, so more effective interventions can be developed to improve traffic safety.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

