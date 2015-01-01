Abstract

Two-lane highways constitute a large proportion of the U.S. highways. An essential component needed in the design of safe two-lane highways is the passing sight distance (PSD). Otherwise, insufficient PSDs lead to passing-related crashes and, therefore, no-passing zones ought to be marked. This research involves the development of a new apparatus of the two-vehicle method, which is used for measuring the PSD in the field. That is to replace the defunct apparatus used by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). To the best of the authors' knowledge, the introduced apparatus is the most up-to-date system and addresses shortcomings of previous research. The two-vehicle method involves two successive vehicles spaced at a gap, equivalent to PSD, and both vehicles travel at the speed limit. The driver of the rear vehicle operates a switch when the lead vehicle becomes invisible because of sight obstructions, such as vegetation, signaling the beginning point of the no-passing zone. Similarly, the switch is operated when the lead vehicle returns to view to designate the endpoint of the no-passing zone. The apparatus is composed of vehicle-to-vehicle radio communication devices, global positioning system devices, the switch and computers with graphical user interfaces to record and display the data. Testing was conducted on two two-lane highway segments. As per the results, overall discrepancies between WYDOT's no-passing zone markings and those designated by the apparatus, developed, ranged from 1% to 7%. This research lays the foundation for a future study involving the development of a cutting-edge prototype.

Language: en