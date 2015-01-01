Abstract

Adolescence is a volatile and fragile transitional period of life marked with experiences that threat well-being. The objectives of the study were devised to investigate the relationship between coping competence, mindfulness, and well-being and to examine the role of coping competence and mindfulness on well-being. The study followed a correlational design. A total sample of 221 adolescents (111 boys and 110 girls; age range 14-19 years) were recruited from schools and colleges through purposive sampling and were administered the following scales: cognitive and affective mindfulness scale-revised, the coping competence questionnaire, and WHO Well-Being Index 5. The obtained quantitative data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, independent samples t test, Pearson's correlation and standard multiple regression. A significant positive relationship between all the three variables, viz. coping competence, mindfulness and well-being was found. Multiple regression analyses indicated that both the variables-coping competence and mindfulness (together as a model) predicted well-being but did not make significant individual contributions in predicting well-being. The implications and limitations of the study are discussed.

