Ogunyemi AO, Fasanmi SS, Adesoye EO. Psychol. Stud. (Mysore) 2020; 65(2): 115-123.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Job involvement is a relatively recent construct that could enhance employee performance. Previous research findings have shown strong associations between job involvement and organizational productivity, but very few studies have been conducted to examine the link between job involvement and some human activator variables (perceived organizational justice, organizational support, and group efficacy) among employees in Nigerian organizations. This study therefore employed a correlational design to investigate this link using 200 personnel of the Nigerian police chosen through disproportional stratified sampling.
