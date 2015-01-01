Abstract

Job involvement is a relatively recent construct that could enhance employee performance. Previous research findings have shown strong associations between job involvement and organizational productivity, but very few studies have been conducted to examine the link between job involvement and some human activator variables (perceived organizational justice, organizational support, and group efficacy) among employees in Nigerian organizations. This study therefore employed a correlational design to investigate this link using 200 personnel of the Nigerian police chosen through disproportional stratified sampling.



RESULTS suggest that job involvement correlates significantly with the three predictor variables: procedural justice, perceived organizational support, and group efficacy. It was also found out that and the predictor variables accounted for 52.2% of the variance in the job involvement among Nigerian Police Force. It was recommended, among other things, that psychological intervention programmes that could enhance job involvement of Nigerian police personnel be introduced by government.

