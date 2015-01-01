|
Pengpid S, Peltzer K. Psychol. Stud. (Mysore) 2020; 65(2): 174-181.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The aim of this investigation was to estimate the prevalence of psychological distress and associated factors among in-school adolescents in Tanzania. Cross-sectional data from the 2014 "Global School-based Health Survey" included 3765 students (mean age 14.0 years, SD = 1.7 years) that were representative of all middle school students (grade 6-7 students in primary schools and form 1-3 students in secondary schools) in Tanzania in 2014. The prevalence of single psychological distress was 20.6% and multiple psychological distress 10.3%. In adjusted multinomial logistic regression analysis, the experience of hunger, current tobacco use, bullying victimization and ever had sex was positively associated with single and/or multiple psychological distress. Peer support, school attendance and fruit consumption were protective from single and/or multiple psychological distress. A high prevalence and several factors associated with psychological distress were identified which can help in guiding preventive strategies.
