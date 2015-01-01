Abstract

We designed this qualitative research study to better understand the experiences of college students in a United States context who do not seek counseling for their perceived need for help, and to address barriers that prevent them from doing so. The results of this phenomenological study indicate three barriers: negative feelings based upon ones' past-experience with counseling, the stigma that surrounds a need for counseling, and the messages participants received from their parents regarding counseling. This research paper will elaborate on this study and will provide helpful information related to breaking these barriers.

