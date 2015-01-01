SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shaler L, Goss-Reaves L, Boatner J, Johnson S, Atkins K. Qual. Rep. 2020; 25(11): 3778-3793.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Nova Southeastern University, School of Social and Systematic Studies)

DOI

10.46743/2160-3715/2020.4558

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We designed this qualitative research study to better understand the experiences of college students in a United States context who do not seek counseling for their perceived need for help, and to address barriers that prevent them from doing so. The results of this phenomenological study indicate three barriers: negative feelings based upon ones' past-experience with counseling, the stigma that surrounds a need for counseling, and the messages participants received from their parents regarding counseling. This research paper will elaborate on this study and will provide helpful information related to breaking these barriers.
Keywords

College Counseling, Help Seeking, Academic Success, Phenomenology


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print