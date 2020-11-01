SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Little A, Dietze-Fiedler M, Fernstrum C, Mancera N, Wilcox R, Do V. Burns Open 2021; 5(1): 6-9.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.burnso.2020.11.002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Common agents described in ocular chemical and thermal injuries include cleaning agents, fertilizers, refrigerants, cement, preservatives, and fireworks. Visual prognosis is dependent on the concentration, quantity, and pH of the chemical involved as well as the timing and efficacy of treatment. Here we report a case of severe ocular alkali injury in effort to bring attention to the need for early recognition during the advanced burn life support evaluation. The patient is a 22-year-old factory worker who sustained 29.5% partial and full thickness burns while carrying a bucket of powdered magnesium. The magnesium contacted water and ignited onto his face, trunk, and arms. He was initially evaluated in a rural setting where he was immediately intubated and sedated prior to transfer to the regional burn center. Attention was paid to extremity and trunk injuries, however, ocular evaluation and irrigation was not performed until his arrival at the burn center, approximately 6 h later. At that point, he was found to have molten magnesium adhered to bilateral corneas. The patient unfortunately sustained irreversible ocular injury despite amniotic membrane grafts. Awareness of the importance of ocular evaluation during burn resuscitation must be raised in tertiary care centers, emergency medicine, and burn center communities.


Language: en

Keywords

Chemical injuries; Eyelid reconstruction; Magnesium; Ocular burn

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print