Desmet PTM, Engel C. J. Econ. Psychol. 2021; 85: e102384.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Experimental participants are more likely to follow an arbitrary rule the more others in their reference group do so as well. The effect is most pronounced for individuals who follow few rules when not knowing others' behavior. Unlike what is observed for conditional cooperation, learning that only few others follow a rule does not reduce rule following.
Language: en
Conditional cooperation; Conditional rule following; Deontological motives; Experiment