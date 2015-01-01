|
Citation
|
Vanlaar WGM, Woods-Fry H, Barrett H, Lyon C, Brown S, Wicklund C, Robertson RD. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 160: 106324.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the implementation of unprecedented public health measures. The effect of these lockdown measures on road safety remain to be fully understood, however preliminary data shows reductions in traffic volume and increases in risky driving behaviors. The objective of the present study is to compare self-reported risky driving behaviors (speeding, distracted driving, drinking and driving, and drugged driving) during the pandemic in Canada and the U.S. to determine what differences exist between these two countries. Data was collected using the Road Safety Monitor (RSM), an annual online public opinion survey that investigates key road safety issues, administered to a representative sample of N = 1,500 Canadian drivers and N = 1,501 U.S. drivers. Respondents were asked about the likelihood of engaging in risky driving during the pandemic as compared to before COVID-19.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road safety; Speeding; COVID-19; Distracted driving; Alcohol-impaired driving; Driver behavior; Drugged driving