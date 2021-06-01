|
Mahoney SH, Steyn E, Lategan H. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 11(3): 361-365.
(Copyright © 2021, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
34367897
INTRODUCTION: Strategies to reduce the burden of trauma are not only a global priority, but also a South African public health priority due to a disproportionately large trauma burden. Identification of the contributors to preventable injuries would assist in guiding policy and prevention strategies at a local and international level. In response to SARS-nCOV-2 (COVID19), a national restrictive lockdown was implemented in South Africa with, amongst other restrictions, a complete ban on non-essential travel and alcohol sales. With the most intensive restrictions implemented between March to May 2020, this period offers an unprecedented opportunity for the assessment of social restrictions on possible effects of trauma burdens.
Injury; Prevention; Trauma; COVID-19; Lockdown