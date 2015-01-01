Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study tested the mediation effects of two facets of psychache - bearable and unbearable - in the relationship between exposure to suicide in the family and suicidal ideation in Portugal during the Covid-19 pandemic.



METHODS: Two hundred and forty-four adults aged between 19 and 64 participated. Two groups were defined: one exposed to suicide in the family (n = 42) and a control group (n = 192).



RESULTS: Path analysis using structural equation modelling tested a mediation model.



RESULTS demonstrated that unbearable psychache fully mediated the relationship between exposure to suicide and suicidal ideation, even when controlling for the mediation effects of depressive symptoms, the presence of a psychiatric diagnosis, and years of education.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that rather than considering just the global experience of psychache in individuals exposed to suicide, researchers and clinicians should look to the presence of unbearable psychache given its contribution to suicidal ideation. PRACTITIONER POINTS: Unbearable psychache fully mediated the relationship between exposure to suicide in the family and suicidal ideation It is not the global experience of psychache that contributes to suicide ideation in individuals exposed to suicide in the family rather the presence of unbearable psychache.

