Abstract

Fingertip injuries result in significant morbidity. It is associated with pain, loss of work and recreational hours, financial burden, and distortion of body image. Although it is a common injury, the epidemiology of fingertip injury is a subject with scanty literature. This study is aimed at providing epidemiology of fingertip injury in India. Epidemiological data were collected and analysed through a retrospective review of all fingertip injuries over a period of four years treated in our department. In the paediatric population, among the 241 injuries in 221children, most occurred at home (98%). Most incidents were in children under five years of age (74%). The most commonly involved digit is the middle finger (29%) and door crush was the commonest reason (80%). Incomplete fingertip amputation with nail bed injury was seen in 80% of cases. In adults, there were 351 injuries in 290 patients, most of which occurred by jamming of the finger at a two-wheeler chain (22.5%). The second most common cause is cut by machine and associated with heavy machinery (17.6%). Complete amputation at the nailbed level was seen in 50% of the cases. Both children and adults need to be educated regarding the causation and effects of fingertip injuries. Damage to fingers can be prevented and reduced by observing safety measures both inside the home and at the workplace.

Language: en