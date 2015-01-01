Abstract

The market share of 90-day prescriptions has risen dramatically in recent years, primarily because of increasing incentivization by insurers, pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit managers. Although 90-day prescriptions may benefit patients, they are potentially dangerous for those at risk for suicide. Prior authorization requirements by some insurers for coverage of shorter prescriptions and some pharmacists' newfound ability to unilaterally convert 30-day prescriptions with refills into 90-day supplies have complicated physicians' efforts to prevent harm to these patients. Here, the authors discuss the patient safety challenges posed by 90-day prescriptions and suggest potential mitigation strategies that would still preserve the benefits of larger medication supplies.

Language: en