Abstract

Violence is frequently reported on in the media, especially in the context of the pandemic. Health professionals have a role to play in using available tools such as the nurse clinical attestation. Appropriating this tool is essential to be able to provide effective care to the victims. Knowing how to exploit the resources available helps to improve the provision of care and victims' access to it.



Le thème des violences est très présent dans l'actualité, notamment dans le contexte de la pandémie



Les professionnels de santé ont un rôle à jouer en utilisant des outils à disposition comme l'attestation clinique infirmière



La nécessité de s'approprier cet outil est indispensable pour une prise en charge efficace des victimes



Savoir exploiter les ressources du terrain permet de développer une offre et une accessibilité aux soins non négligeables pour les victimes.

Language: fr