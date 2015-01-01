|
Gombert B. Soins 2021; 66(857): 38-39.
L'attestation clinique infirmière
Violence is frequently reported on in the media, especially in the context of the pandemic. Health professionals have a role to play in using available tools such as the nurse clinical attestation. Appropriating this tool is essential to be able to provide effective care to the victims. Knowing how to exploit the resources available helps to improve the provision of care and victims' access to it.
Language: fr
victim; violence; victime; attestation clinique infirmière; care; nurse clinical attestation; outil; prise en charge; tool