|
Citation
|
Ruelle C. Soins 2021; 66(857): 40-41.
|
Vernacular Title
|
L'infirmière à domicile, une ressource contre les violences intrafamiliales
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Every year in France, thousands of victims file a complaint for violence against their partner. These acts of violence are committed in the family environment, behind closed doors. Through her practice, the home care nurse can be a witness, support or a resource.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; violence conjugale; co-victim; covictime; honte; infirmière libérale; private practice nurse; psychological violence; shame; taboo; tabou; violence psychologique