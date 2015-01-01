SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ruelle C. Soins 2021; 66(857): 40-41.

L'infirmière à domicile, une ressource contre les violences intrafamiliales

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/S0038-0814(21)00212-7

Every year in France, thousands of victims file a complaint for violence against their partner. These acts of violence are committed in the family environment, behind closed doors. Through her practice, the home care nurse can be a witness, support or a resource.

Chaque année en France, des milliers de victimes déposent plainte pour violence de la part de leur conjoint ou conjointe

Ces actes de violence sont commis dans la sphère familiale, à l'abri des regards extérieurs

De par son exercice, l'infirmière à domicile peut être un témoin, un soutien ou une ressource.


domestic violence; violence conjugale; co-victim; covictime; honte; infirmière libérale; private practice nurse; psychological violence; shame; taboo; tabou; violence psychologique

