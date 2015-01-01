Abstract

Every year in France, thousands of victims file a complaint for violence against their partner. These acts of violence are committed in the family environment, behind closed doors. Through her practice, the home care nurse can be a witness, support or a resource.



===



Chaque année en France, des milliers de victimes déposent plainte pour violence de la part de leur conjoint ou conjointe



Ces actes de violence sont commis dans la sphère familiale, à l'abri des regards extérieurs



De par son exercice, l'infirmière à domicile peut être un témoin, un soutien ou une ressource.

Language: fr