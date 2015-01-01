SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yu D, Lee W, Chang MC. World J. Clin. Cases 2021; 9(21): 6125-6129.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.12998/wjcc.v9.i21.6125

PMID

34368334

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ligamentum flavum hematoma (LFH) can cause compression of the spinal cord or nerve root, which results in neurological symptoms. We report a case of lumbar radicular pain due to LFH following a traffic accident. CASE SUMMARY: A 59-year-old man complained of left buttock and lateral thigh pain that was dull in nature after a traffic accident 18 d prior to presentation. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), taken 17 d after the traffic accident, revealed a mass lesion at the L4-5 Level. These MRI findings suggested subacute LFH. The patient's pain was not alleviated with conservative treatment, including oral medication and epidural steroid injection. After a partial-hemilaminectomy and removal of LFH, the patient's pain completely disappeared.

CONCLUSION: Because early operation for decompression is important for a good outcome, clinicians should be able to determine LFH from MRI results and be aware of the possibility of LFH, especially in patients with a history of trauma.


Language: en

Keywords

Case report; Traffic accident; Laminectomy; Ligamentum flavum hematoma; Magnetic resonance imaging; Radicular pain

