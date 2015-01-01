Abstract

Literature shows that Latinos who drink are more likely to experience alcohol-related consequences and less likely to seek care for alcohol misuse than Whites. We aim to understand characteristics, consumption patterns, and openness to treatment among Latino first-time offenders driving under the influence. Latino participants were significantly younger (29.0 years) than non-Latinos (37.7 years). In adjusted models, Latino participants were significantly more likely than non-Latinos to binge drink, but there were no significant group differences in amount of alcohol consumed in a typical week. There was no significant difference in incidence of alcohol-related consequences, readiness to change drinking, and driving behaviors in this sample.



