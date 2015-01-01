SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Simmons MM, Osilla KC, Miranda J, Paddock SM, McCullough CM. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2021.1943096

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Literature shows that Latinos who drink are more likely to experience alcohol-related consequences and less likely to seek care for alcohol misuse than Whites. We aim to understand characteristics, consumption patterns, and openness to treatment among Latino first-time offenders driving under the influence. Latino participants were significantly younger (29.0 years) than non-Latinos (37.7 years). In adjusted models, Latino participants were significantly more likely than non-Latinos to binge drink, but there were no significant group differences in amount of alcohol consumed in a typical week. There was no significant difference in incidence of alcohol-related consequences, readiness to change drinking, and driving behaviors in this sample.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol misuse; Minority health; health disparities; driving under the influence; Latinos

