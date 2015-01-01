SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Stephan E. Soins 2021; 66(857): 20-22.

Vernacular Title

Devenir tuteur de résilience auprès de victimes de violence conjugale

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(21)00205-X

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Domestic violence has numerous consequences on the victims' health. Supporting these victims means firstly being able to recognise the warning signs. Tools exist to facilitate the role of health professionals on the front line to screen for domestic violence and identify with the victims the gravity of their situation. Depending on the risks involved, it is sometimes important to let them make their own enlightened choices to help them regain confidence and independence.

===

La violence conjugale a de nombreuses conséquences sur la santé des victimes

Accompagner ces dernières passe par le repérage

Des outils facilitent le rôle des professionnels de santé de première ligne pour dépister et identifier avec la personne la gravité de sa situation

Selon les risques encourus, il s'avère utile de la laisser cheminer vers ses propres choix éclairés pour une reprise de la confiance et de l'autonomie dans la vie.


Language: fr

Keywords

safety; resilience; domestic violence; health; mental disorder; accompagnement; résilience; santé; sécurité; support; trouble mental; violence conjugale

