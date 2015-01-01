|
Citation
|
Stephan E. Soins 2021; 66(857): 20-22.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Devenir tuteur de résilience auprès de victimes de violence conjugale
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Domestic violence has numerous consequences on the victims' health. Supporting these victims means firstly being able to recognise the warning signs. Tools exist to facilitate the role of health professionals on the front line to screen for domestic violence and identify with the victims the gravity of their situation. Depending on the risks involved, it is sometimes important to let them make their own enlightened choices to help them regain confidence and independence.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
safety; resilience; domestic violence; health; mental disorder; accompagnement; résilience; santé; sécurité; support; trouble mental; violence conjugale