Abstract

Domestic violence has numerous consequences on the victims' health. Supporting these victims means firstly being able to recognise the warning signs. Tools exist to facilitate the role of health professionals on the front line to screen for domestic violence and identify with the victims the gravity of their situation. Depending on the risks involved, it is sometimes important to let them make their own enlightened choices to help them regain confidence and independence.



La violence conjugale a de nombreuses conséquences sur la santé des victimes



Accompagner ces dernières passe par le repérage



Des outils facilitent le rôle des professionnels de santé de première ligne pour dépister et identifier avec la personne la gravité de sa situation



Selon les risques encourus, il s'avère utile de la laisser cheminer vers ses propres choix éclairés pour une reprise de la confiance et de l'autonomie dans la vie.

Language: fr