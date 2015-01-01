|
Citation
|
Fabre C. Soins 2021; 66(857): 26-27.
|
Vernacular Title
|
L'assistant de service social, un partenaire de la prise en charge infirmière
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Social workers play a pivotal role in the care of domestic violence victims. Their support consists in facilitating access to housing, health services, justice and helping the victims obtain suitable assistance. Social services are present in hospitals and across the territories. One of the social worker's missions is to guarantee the protection of children.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
protection; community; social worker; hospital; accès aux droits; access to rights; assistant de service social; hôpital; partenaire; partner; ville