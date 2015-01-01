Abstract

Social workers play a pivotal role in the care of domestic violence victims. Their support consists in facilitating access to housing, health services, justice and helping the victims obtain suitable assistance. Social services are present in hospitals and across the territories. One of the social worker's missions is to guarantee the protection of children.



L'assistant de service social a un rôle pivot dans la prise en charge des personnes victimes de violences conjugales



Son accompagnement consiste à faciliter l'accès au logement, aux services de santé, de justice et à soutenir la personne pour obtenir des aides répondant à ses besoins



Les services sociaux sont présents dans les hôpitaux et sont répartis sous forme de secteur dans les territoires



Une des missions de l'assistant de service social est de garantir la protection des enfants.

