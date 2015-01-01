SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fabre C. Soins 2021; 66(857): 26-27.

Vernacular Title

L'assistant de service social, un partenaire de la prise en charge infirmière

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(21)00207-3

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Social workers play a pivotal role in the care of domestic violence victims. Their support consists in facilitating access to housing, health services, justice and helping the victims obtain suitable assistance. Social services are present in hospitals and across the territories. One of the social worker's missions is to guarantee the protection of children.

===

L'assistant de service social a un rôle pivot dans la prise en charge des personnes victimes de violences conjugales

Son accompagnement consiste à faciliter l'accès au logement, aux services de santé, de justice et à soutenir la personne pour obtenir des aides répondant à ses besoins

Les services sociaux sont présents dans les hôpitaux et sont répartis sous forme de secteur dans les territoires

Une des missions de l'assistant de service social est de garantir la protection des enfants.


Language: fr

Keywords

protection; community; social worker; hospital; accès aux droits; access to rights; assistant de service social; hôpital; partenaire; partner; ville

