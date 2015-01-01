SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jakovenko F. Soins 2021; 66(857): 32-34.

Vernacular Title

Le rôle des infirmières dans l'accompagnement des femmes victimes de violences

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(21)00209-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Nurses provide care to victims of intrafamily violence in accordance with their competencies and their ethical code. Systematic screening is put in place in an atmosphere of trust and respect of the victim. Their referral takes their preferences into account and involves multiple disciplines. Knowledge of the services concerned is essential to ensure the care pathway is smooth and the objectives are met.

La prise en charge des violences intrafamiliales par les infirmières se déroule selon le cadre de leurs compétences et leur code de déontologie

Le dépistage systématique se met en place dans une atmosphère de confiance et de respect de la personne victime

L'orientation tient compte de ses préférences et s'inscrit dans l'interdisciplinarité

La connaissance des services concernés est indispensable pour fluidifier le parcours et la réussite des objectifs posés.


Language: fr

Keywords

violence; nurse; referral; compétence; competency; infirmière; non-judgement; non-jugement; orientation; questionnement systématique; systematic questioning

