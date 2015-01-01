|
Jakovenko F. Soins 2021; 66(857): 32-34.
Le rôle des infirmières dans l'accompagnement des femmes victimes de violences
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
Nurses provide care to victims of intrafamily violence in accordance with their competencies and their ethical code. Systematic screening is put in place in an atmosphere of trust and respect of the victim. Their referral takes their preferences into account and involves multiple disciplines. Knowledge of the services concerned is essential to ensure the care pathway is smooth and the objectives are met.
violence; nurse; referral; compétence; competency; infirmière; non-judgement; non-jugement; orientation; questionnement systématique; systematic questioning