Abstract

Nurses provide care to victims of intrafamily violence in accordance with their competencies and their ethical code. Systematic screening is put in place in an atmosphere of trust and respect of the victim. Their referral takes their preferences into account and involves multiple disciplines. Knowledge of the services concerned is essential to ensure the care pathway is smooth and the objectives are met.



La prise en charge des violences intrafamiliales par les infirmières se déroule selon le cadre de leurs compétences et leur code de déontologie



Le dépistage systématique se met en place dans une atmosphère de confiance et de respect de la personne victime



L'orientation tient compte de ses préférences et s'inscrit dans l'interdisciplinarité



La connaissance des services concernés est indispensable pour fluidifier le parcours et la réussite des objectifs posés.

Language: fr