Abstract

Slips, trips, and falls (STFs) are the second leading cause of non-fatal injuries and can lead to fatal incidents in the mining industry. Hazard identification is an essential first step in remediating STF hazards and creating a safer work environment. Previous research has identified industry-specific risk factors for STFs, evaluated exposures to those risk factors, and developed taxonomies of the hazards for the construction and farming sectors. In comparison, ErgoMine-a mobile device application-based ergonomics audit tool-is the only systematic evaluation tool that covers STF hazards in the mining industry. However, ErgoMine was not specifically developed to address STF hazards. This paper describes the development of a taxonomy that helps identify STF hazards at surface mining sites and provides recommendations to address these hazards to inform future evaluation tools. The objective was to develop a taxonomy that was self-explanatory, observable, repeatable, and solution oriented. In addition to current regulations, standards and guidelines were used to develop the taxonomy to ensure the focus was beyond basic compliance. A detailed description of how the STF hazard taxonomy was created for walkways, stairways, and fixed ladders is provided, along with two specific applications of its use. The STF hazard taxonomy can be used to develop tools like checklists and ergonomics audits to identify and remediate slip, trip, and fall hazards at surface mining facilities, thereby improving worker safety.

