Citation
Mirkovic B, Delvenne V, Robin M, Pham-Scottez A, Corcos M, Speranza M. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e393.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotional dysregulation seems to be a core feature of Borderline Personality Disorders (BPD). In addition, recent research in the adolescent population has shown that suicidal behaviours have been associated with maladaptive strategies of emotion regulation.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Suicide attempt; Borderline personality disorder; Emotion regulation; Suicidal behaviours