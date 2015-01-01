SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Llorca-Torralba M, Camarena-Delgado C, Suárez-Pereira I, Bravo L, Mariscal P, Garcia-Partida JA, López-Martín C, Wei H, Pertovaara A, Mico JA, Berrocoso E. Brain 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Oxford University Press

10.1093/brain/awab239

There is strong comorbidity between chronic pain and depression, although the neural circuits and mechanisms underlying this association remain unclear. By combining immunohistochemistry, tracing studies and western-blotting, with the use of different DREADDs (Designer Receptor Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs) and behavioural approaches in a rat model of neuropathic pain (chronic constriction injury), we explore how this comorbidity arises. To this end, we evaluated the time-dependent plasticity of noradrenergic-locus coeruleus (LC) neurons relative to the site of injury: ipsilateral (LCipsi) or contralateral (LCcontra) at three different time points: short- (2 days), mid- (7 days), and long-term (30-35 days from nerve injury). Nerve injury led to sensorial hypersensitivity from the onset of injury, whereas depressive-like behavior was only evident following long-term pain. Global chemogenetic blockade of the LCipsi system alone increased short-term pain sensitivity while the blockade of the LCipsi or LCcontra relieved pain-induced depression. The asymmetric contribution of LC-modules was also evident as neuropathy develops. Hence, chemogenetic blockade of the LCipsi→spinal cord projection, increased pain-related behaviours in the short-term. However, this lateralized circuit is not universal as the bilateral chemogenetic inactivation of the LC-rostral anterior cingulate cortex (rACC) pathway or the intra-rACC antagonism of alpha1- and alpha2-adrenoreceptors reversed long-term pain-induced depression. Furthermore, chemogenetic LC to spinal cord activation, mainly through LCipsi, reduced sensorial hypersensitivity irrespective of the time post-injury. Our results indicate that asymmetric activation of specific LC modules promotes early restorative-analgesia, as well as late depressive-like behavior in chronic pain and depression comorbidity.


depression; anterior cingulate cortex; locus coeruleus; neuropathic pain; spinal cord

