|
Citation
|
Black MH, Scott M, Baker-Young E, Thompson C, McGarry S, Hayden-Evans M, Snyman Z, Zimmermann F, Kacic V, Falkmer T, Romanos M, Bölte S, Girdler S, Milbourn B. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide among students enrolled in post-secondary education, including university or college, is a major public health concern. Previous research has examined the effectiveness of suicide prevention programs for this population. However, the effective elements of these interventions remain unknown. This study reviewed the literature on suicide prevention programs for post-secondary students, exploring and identifying those elements likely contributing to their effectiveness. A scoping review process was undertaken exploring suicide prevention programs for post-secondary students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intervention; Suicidality; Suicide ideation; Tertiary education; University students