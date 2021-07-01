Abstract

BACKGROUND: Socioeconomic disadvantage and lack of group belonging (i.e., social identity) have been linked to poor mental health. However, no research has investigated the relationship between neighbourhood identity and self-harm, nor whether identifying with one's neighbourhood can mitigate the effects of economic stress on self-harm.



METHODS: Pre-registered secondary data analysis of a large (N = 3412) community health survey conducted in disadvantaged areas of North West England.



RESULTS: Despite the sample having a relatively high and therefore restricted level of disadvantage, individual and geographic indicators of disadvantage, as well as neighbourhood identification, were unique and strong predictors of self-harm thoughts and behaviours across several analyses. Specifically, experiencing disadvantage and disidentification predicted significantly higher odds of self-harm and self-harm thoughts. No consistent interactive effects emerged. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design limits firm conclusions regarding causal effects of neighbourhood identity and disadvantage on self-harm. However, causal direction is supported by past research and theory. The data is self-report, which is subject to response bias. The sample was also recruited from a region of the UK with low numbers of residents from ethnic minority backgrounds.



CONCLUSIONS: The results are consistent with past research indicating an association between social identity and better mental health, but for the first time extend these effects to self-harm. The findings demonstrate the importance of considering social and economic factors when attempting to prevent suicide and understand and treat self-harm thoughts.

Language: en