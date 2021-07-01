Abstract

BACKGROUNDS: Socioeconomic factors influence suicide risk but a systematic understanding of the role of financial hardship is unclear. We examined whether financial hardship had cumulative or contemporaneous impacts on suicide ideation and any gender and age differences in a large Korean sample.



METHODS: Data of 67,728 observations from 14,321 individuals were extracted from seven waves of Korean Welfare Panel Study. The association of financial hardship at baseline and its change over two years with suicide ideation was investigated using generalized estimation equation to account for repeated measurements within an individual, adjusting for other socioeconomic factors.



RESULTS: Financial hardship was associated with suicide ideation but the magnitude of association varied across age and gender groups. Specifically, the impact of financial hardship was persistent over two years presenting a cumulative effect among men aged 50-64 years and ≥65 years; e.g., adjusted OR (adjusted odds ratio) = 3.87, 95 % CI = 2.71-5.54 for emergent hardship group vs adjusted OR = 4.22, 95 %CI = 3.00-5.93 for persistent group in those aged ≥65 years. Financial hardship increased the risk of suicide ideation incrementally with age, although the pattern was less clear among women. LIMITATIONS: Financial hardship was identified as having changing nature, though it was assumed to occur over two years.



CONCLUSION: In general, financial hardship plays a role in amplifying suicide ideation in a contemporaneous way but also in a cumulative way, predominantly among late-middle-aged and elderly men. Monitoring and intervention for financial hardship would be a promising strategy for suicide prevention.

