Abstract

Despite a large population of registered people with drug addiction, child protection in substance-abusing families is a neglected issue in China. The present study aims to investigate the association between parents' childhood abuse history and the risk of abusing their own children in substance-abusing Chinese families and also to examine the mediating role of detachment and moderating role of social support during the intergenerational transmission of abuse. A total of 173 men and 116 women were selected using cluster sampling from two compulsory drug rehabilitation centers in Jiangsu Province.



RESULTS indicated that one's childhood abuse history was positively associated with the current perpetration of child abuse for both fathers and mothers. Detachment mediated the linkage between a history of childhood maltreatment and perpetration of child abuse in all types of abuse for both men and women except for women's sexual abuse. Social support from family members buffered the intergenerational transmission of child abuse for fathers but not for mothers. Child maltreatment in substance-abusing families is an urgent issue that needs measures to prevent the intergenerational transmission of violence in China. Intervention programs could involve helping parents cope with their childhood abuse history through rebuilding secure attachment and facilitating social support for their parenting practices, especially for fathers.

Language: en