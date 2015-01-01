Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals are at an elevated risk of trauma exposure and other negative mental and physical health outcomes. The present study examined the interaction between minority stressors, reported potentially traumatic events (PTEs), and suicide risk (i.e., ideation and behavior) in a TGD sample. A convenience sample of 155 self-identified TGD individuals completed questionnaires assessing distal (e.g., gender-related discrimination) and proximal (e.g., internalized transphobia) gender identity-related stressors, lifetime PTE history, and suicide risk. The results of a mediation analysis demonstrated that proximal stressors partially mediated the association between distal stressors and suicide risk, B = 1.12, t(152) = 3.72, p <.01, 95% CI [0.53, 1.72], and the results of a moderated mediation analysis showed that the interaction term was not significant, and that the number of PTEs did not moderate the mediation model that examined proximal stressors as a mediator of the association between distal stressors and suicide risk, F(3, 151) = 18.74, MSE = 0.75, R(2) = 0.27, B = 0.07, t(151) = 0.89, p =.371, 95% CI [-0.08, 0.21]. These findings suggest that minority stressors may contribute to suicide risk in a TGD population above and beyond the impact of trauma exposure. Risk reduction efforts for suicide risk may be enhanced by attending to minority stressors in addition to PTEs.

Language: en