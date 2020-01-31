Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1016/j.lanwpc.2020.100017.].



The article entitled "Nursing research on intimate partner violence in China: A scoping review" published in The Lancet Region Health-Western Pacific (Volume 2, September 2020, 100017) has new authorship due to authorship withdrawal, and corresponding changes in the "Methods" and "Credit author statement" have been made. All original authors have agreed to the new authorship.

The new authorship is as follows:

*Quanlei Lia, Huaping Liub, Iat-Kio Vanc, Patricia M. Davidsona, Jacquelyn C. Campbella

a School of Nursing, Johns Hopkins University, 525 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD, USA

b School of Nursing, Peking Union Medical College, No. 33, Ba-Da-Chu Road, Beijing, China

c Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau, Est. Repouso No. 35, R/C, Macao SAR, China

*Corresponding author

Changes have been made as follows:

In "2.2 Search strategy"

We (QL, HL, IV) conducted a search of the literature published from database inception through January 31, 2020, in six Chinese and five English electronic databases.

In "2.4 Quality assessment"

Discrepancies between two reviewers were solved through discussion.

In "2.5 Data extraction"

IV cross-checked the extracted data to ensure accuracy.

In "Credit author statement"

QL, HL, and IV conducted literature search. QL and HL examined study quality. QL and HL conducted data extraction. IV cross-checked extracted data. QL made the figures, QL and HL made the tables. PD and JC contributed extensively to data interpretation and discussion. All authors contributed to study design, data analysis, data interpretation, manuscript write-up, and finalisation.

DOI of original article: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lanwpc.2020.100017

Language: en