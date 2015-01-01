|
Citation
|
Le VC, Jones MLH, Sienko KH. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(15): e4997.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Postural sway has been demonstrated to increase following exposure to different types of motion. However, limited prior studies have investigated the relationship between exposure to normative on-road driving conditions and standing balance following the exposure. The purpose of this on-road study was to quantify the effect of vehicle motion and task performance on passengers' post-drive standing balance performance. In this study, trunk-based kinematic data were captured while participants performed a series of balance exercises before and after an on-road driving session in real-time traffic. Postural sway for all balance exercises increased following the driving session. Performing a series of ecologically relevant visual-based tasks led to increases in most post-drive balance metrics such as sway position and velocity. However, the post-drive changes following the driving session with a task were not significantly different compared to changes observed following the driving session without a task. The post-drive standing balance performance changes observed in this study may increase vulnerable users' risk of falling. Wearable sensors offer an opportunity to monitor postural sway following in-vehicle exposures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Task Performance and Analysis; *Automobile Driving; IMU; *Wearable Electronic Devices; Biomechanical Phenomena; Postural Balance; postural stability; standing balance; task performance; vehicle motion; wearables