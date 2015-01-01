Abstract

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication is a promising paradigm that enables all vehicles in the traffic road to communicate with each other to enhance traffic performance and increase road safety. Through vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, vehicles can understand the traffic conditions based on the information sent among vehicles on the road. Due to the potential delay caused by traffic jams, emergency vehicles may not be able to reach their destination in the required time, leading to severe losses. The case is more severe especially in developing countries where no emergency-vehicle-dedicated lanes are allocated. In this study, a new emergency vehicle route-clarifying strategy is proposed. The new clarifying strategy is based on vehicular traffic management in different interference medium scenarios. The proposed model aims, through V2V communication, to find the nearest vehicle with which to communicate. This vehicle plays an important role in reducing the travel time: as the emergency message is received, this vehicle will immediately communicate with all the neighboring vehicles on the road. Based on V2V communications, all the vehicles in the road will clear from the lane in the road for the emergency vehicle can safely reach its destination with the minimum possible travel time. The maximum distance between the emergency vehicle and the nearest vehicle was determined under different channel conditions. The proposed strategy applied an optimization technique to find the varied road traffic parameters. The proposed traffic management strategy was evaluated and examined through different assumptions and several simulation scenarios. The obtained results validated the effectiveness and the accuracy of the proposed model, and also indicated significant improvement in the network's performance in terms of packet delivery ratio (PDR) and average end-to-end delay (E2E).

