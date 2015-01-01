Abstract

Traffic accidents such as vehicle collisions with bridge guardrails occur frequently. These accidents cause damage to the driver and the vehicle as well as the bridge. A new type of assembled anti-collision guardrail is proposed in this study. LS-DYNA is a nonlinear display dynamic analysis software used to evaluate the safety of a new type of assembled anti-collision guardrail. A specific, numerically analyzed model of vehicle-guardrail collision is established using LS-DYNA. The energy distribution-time curve of the vehicle collision process is obtained. After comparison with measured data from the vehicle collision test, the model of vehicle-guardrail collision is verified as being correct. Based on this, we analyze the process of a vehicle collision on the assembled anti-collision guardrail. The result shows that the assembled anti-collision guardrail proposed in this paper can better change the trajectory of a moving vehicle and can prevent the vehicle from falling off the bridge. From the car body collision results, the assembled anti-collision guardrail for bridges proposed in this paper can reduce vehicle damage and can protect the driver effectively. From the analysis of the main girder stress on the bridge, an anti-collision guardrail installed on an existing bridge will not cause damage to the main girder during a collision. In order to study the influence of the four parameters on the anti-collision effect, we carried out a comparative calculation of multiple working conditions. The results show that the new type of assembled anti-collision guardrail has good protective performance under different working conditions.

