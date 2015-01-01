|
Citation
|
De Luca SM, Caramanis C, Zhang A. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Roughly one-third of sexual minority adolescents (SMA) report at least one lifetime suicide attempt. Supportive connections are protective for ideation, yet little is known about this association with SMA-especially longitudinally.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; longitudinal; suicidal ideation; sexual minority adolescents