Neki K, Lumumba M, Mitra S, Job S. J. Road Safety 2021; 32(3): 49-51.
Copyright © 2021, Australasian College of Road Safety
Speed has fundamental economic costs which are hidden for many stakeholders. On the other hand, the economic benefits of speed are highly visible and strongly promoted by benefiting stakeholders and indeed carefully considered in cost-benefit assessments by road operating agencies. Thus, the main purpose of this paper is to explore and present the benefits and costs of low speed roads in urban environments.
Language: en