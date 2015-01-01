CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Waddell AE, Gratzer D. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Patient safety research in mental health has focused mainly on suicide and violence risk at the expense of other domains of safety. In Canada, we lack a national strategy or research agenda for this important area. This piece calls on psychiatrists to consider the scope of missed opportunities in patient safety in current practice and presents how to begin to consider the safety of our patients in a systematic manner.
Language: en