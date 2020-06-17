SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Turner BJ, Robillard CL, Ames ME, Craig SG. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1177/07067437211036612

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In light of recent evidence that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in marked increases in depression, anxiety, substance use, and other mental health concerns among Canadian adolescents, we investigated the rates of self-harm thoughts and behaviours in this population. Specifically, this study explored: (1) the demographic and geographic distributions of suicidal ideation (SI) and deliberate self-harm (DSH), and (2) the associations of mental health and substance use with SI and DSH.

METHOD: A total of 809 Canadian adolescents, aged 12-18 years, completed an online survey between June 17, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

RESULTS: 44% of adolescents reported experiencing SI since the pandemic began, while 32% reported engaging in DSH. SI and DSH were more common among youth who: identified as transgender, non-binary or gender fluid; who did not reside with both parents; and who reported psychiatric concerns or frequent cannabis use.

CONCLUSION: Canadian adolescents appear to be experiencing higher rates of self-harm thoughts and behaviours relative to before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important for adults who are likely to interact with distressed youth to be aware of potential warning signs that a youth is struggling with self-harm, and to refer youth to specialty mental health services where appropriate.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; adolescence; child and adolescent psychiatry; self harm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print