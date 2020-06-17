|
Turner BJ, Robillard CL, Ames ME, Craig SG. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
OBJECTIVE: In light of recent evidence that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in marked increases in depression, anxiety, substance use, and other mental health concerns among Canadian adolescents, we investigated the rates of self-harm thoughts and behaviours in this population. Specifically, this study explored: (1) the demographic and geographic distributions of suicidal ideation (SI) and deliberate self-harm (DSH), and (2) the associations of mental health and substance use with SI and DSH.
Language: en
suicide; adolescence; child and adolescent psychiatry; self harm