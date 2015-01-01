Abstract

The SHAHRP program was effective reducing drinking and alcohol - harms in Australia, but cross-cultural adaptation is required before replication. This study aimed at assessing the feasibility of SHAHRP in Brazil focused on implementation and acceptability. A mixed-methodsdesign was used: quantitative for implementing the program and evaluation and qualitative for acceptability. The quantitative design was a pilot of a randomized controlled trial. Private schools were randomly divided into four intervention (n=160) and four control (n=188) schools. Student's mean age was 12.7 years. The fidelity of implementation and likely outcome measures were assessed. Qualitative data on acceptability were provided by students and teachers. The percentage of implementation varied from 62.5% to 87.5%. Behaviours such as alcohol-harms requires a larger cohort and longer follow-up to be adequately evaluated. The risk reduction approach and activities had good acceptability from students and teachers. Quantitative and qualitative outcomes on knowledge and decision-making indicated possible improvement in SHAHRP schools. The program is feasible and well accepted in a Brazilian setting, opening the way for a more comprehensive evaluation and dissemination.

