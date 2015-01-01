|
Guimarães FS, Flores TR, Murray J, Bertoldi AD. Cien. Saude Colet. 2021; 26(8): 3311-3322.
Fatores sociodemográficos e estilo de vida relacionados aos comportamentos violentos em universitários
(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
The scope of this study was to characterize the prevalence of violent behaviors such as aggression, robbery and carrying a weapon, according to sociodemographic and lifestyle variables such as physical inactivity, use of illicit drugs, harmful alcohol consumption, smoking habits and unhealthy food consumption among university students. A cross-sectional, census-type study was carried out with students aged 18 years or older, in face-to-face classrooms at a public higher education institution in southern Brazil. In the data analysis Poisson regression was used to calculate Prevalence Ratios (PR) with adjustment based on a hierarchical conceptual model. The prevalence of one or more violent behaviors was 15.1%. After adjustment, the prevalence was significantly greater for males [PR=1.40 (95%CI 1.10; 1.77), p=0.01]. Violence was associated with higher levels of physical activity, use of illicit drugs and harmful consumption of alcohol. The findings show the sociodemographic profile of students who perpetrate violent behaviors, and can be useful for planning health promotion interventions aimed at preventing modifiable risk factors associated with violent behavior in this population.
Language: pt