Abstract

The scope of this study was to characterize the prevalence of violent behaviors such as aggression, robbery and carrying a weapon, according to sociodemographic and lifestyle variables such as physical inactivity, use of illicit drugs, harmful alcohol consumption, smoking habits and unhealthy food consumption among university students. A cross-sectional, census-type study was carried out with students aged 18 years or older, in face-to-face classrooms at a public higher education institution in southern Brazil. In the data analysis Poisson regression was used to calculate Prevalence Ratios (PR) with adjustment based on a hierarchical conceptual model. The prevalence of one or more violent behaviors was 15.1%. After adjustment, the prevalence was significantly greater for males [PR=1.40 (95%CI 1.10; 1.77), p=0.01]. Violence was associated with higher levels of physical activity, use of illicit drugs and harmful consumption of alcohol. The findings show the sociodemographic profile of students who perpetrate violent behaviors, and can be useful for planning health promotion interventions aimed at preventing modifiable risk factors associated with violent behavior in this population.



===



O objetivo deste estudo foi caracterizar a prevalência de comportamentos violentos como agressão, roubo e porte de arma ou faca, segundovariáveis sociodemográficase de estilo de vida como inatividade física, uso de drogas ilícitas, uso prejudicial de álcool, tabagismo e consumo alimentar não saudável em estudantes universitários. Estudo transversal, do tipo censo, realizado com estudantes de 18 anos ou mais, em cursos presenciais de uma instituição pública de ensino superior no Sul do Brasil. Na análise dos dados utilizou-se a regressão de Poisson para obtenção das Razões de Prevalências (RP) com ajuste baseado em modelo hierárquico conceitual. A prevalência de um ou mais comportamentos violentos foi de 15,1%. Após ajuste, a prevalência foi significativamente maior para homens [RP=1,40 (IC95% 1,10;1,77), p=0,01]. Observou-se associação entre um ou mais comportamentos violentos com maior atividade física, maior uso de drogas ilícitas e maior consumo prejudicial de álcool. Os resultados são importantes para identificar o perfil sociodemográfico de estudantes perpetradores de comportamentos violentos, podendo ser úteis para o planejamento de ações de promoção a saúde voltadas à prevenção de fatores de risco modificáveis que se mostraram associados aos comportamentos violentos nesta população.



Palavras-chave:

Violência; Universidades; Comportamentos de Risco; Estudos Transversais

Language: pt