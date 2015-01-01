|
Arslan B, Akdağ D, Ünlü N, Arslan A, Açık V. Hum. Exp. Toxicol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
AIM: Red blood cell distribution width (RDW) is a numerical measure of variability in the size of circulating erythrocytes and is routinely reported as a component of a complete blood count panel. It has been shown that higher RDW is associated with increased mortality and morbidity in several types of intoxication. This study was designed to evaluate the prognostic value of RDW for in-hospital mortality and need of invasive mechanical ventilation in patients with methanol poisoning.
Language: en
prognosis; Alcohol; methanol poisoning; red blood cell distribution width