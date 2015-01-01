Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicides are among the leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults worldwide, including India. Suicide attempts are about 20 times more common than completed suicides. Teenagers and youth who attempt suicide belong to a heterogeneous group. Various biological and psychosocial factors, including family factors, contribute to such behavior. Quality of family functioning and relationships may act as an important contextual factor in deciding suicidal behavior. Hence, this study was done to explore the family factors contributing to suicide attempts.



METHODS: Qualitative exploratory study design and purposive sampling were used. Data were collected from 22 adolescents and young adults using an in-depth interview method. All audio recordings were transcribed in Malayalam, and then translated to English. Codes were developed using the qualitative data analysis software. Thematic analysis was done. Themes and relationships were identified and synthesized to a framework that represents the summary of the data.



RESULTS: Most of the participants perceived the home environment as hostile. Problems within the family included parental conflicts and separation, conflict with a sibling or other members of the family, and marital disharmony. Most of them perceived low family support. Socioeconomic factors such as financial issues, superstitious beliefs, disturbing neighborhoods, interpersonal issues, and the stigma of having a mental illness, in a family member, were also noted.



CONCLUSION: Hostile family environment, faulty interactions between family members, and lack of perceived family support may contribute to suicidal behavior among adolescents and young adults. Hence, it is imperative to consider these factors while treating them or planning any suicide prevention program for them.

Language: en